TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

TXZ086-092100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ083-092100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ084-092100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ087-092100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ085-092100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ088-092100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ089-092100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ090-092100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

