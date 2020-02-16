TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
345 FPUS54 KOUN 160841
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
TXZ086-162200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-162200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-162200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-162200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-162200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-162200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a
slight chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-162200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ090-162200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
