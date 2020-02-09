TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

