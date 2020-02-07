TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

