TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
_____
566 FPUS54 KOUN 310940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
TXZ086-312200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ083-312200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ084-312200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ087-312200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ085-312200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ088-312200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ089-312200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ090-312200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather