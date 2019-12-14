TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

