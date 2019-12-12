TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

632 FPUS54 KOUN 120921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

TXZ086-122200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ083-122200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-122200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-122200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-122200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ088-122200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-122200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ090-122200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

