TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
TXZ086-092200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ083-092200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ084-092200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ087-092200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ085-092200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ088-092200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ089-092200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ090-092200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
