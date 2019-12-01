TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
