Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

TXZ086-202200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-202200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-202200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-202200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-202200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-202200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-202200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-202200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon, then

rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

