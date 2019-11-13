TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

