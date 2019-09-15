TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
288 FPUS54 KOUN 150840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
TXZ086-152100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ083-152100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ084-152100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ087-152100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ085-152100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ088-152100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ089-152100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ090-152100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
