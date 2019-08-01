TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

