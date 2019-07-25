TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

892 FPUS54 KOUN 250801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

