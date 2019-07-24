TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

_____

635 FPUS54 KOUN 240821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

