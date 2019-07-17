TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

TXZ086-170900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ083-170900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ084-170900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ087-170900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ085-170900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ088-170900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ089-170900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ090-170900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

