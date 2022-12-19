TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

_____

127 FPUS54 KMAF 190945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-191730-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and

much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ082-191730-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and

much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ282-191730-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-191730-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and

much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ075-191730-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and

much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-191730-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and

much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ281-191730-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with

lows 10 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-191730-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ274-191730-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ279-191730-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Blustery and much colder with lows 5 to 15 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ273-191730-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Very windy

and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much colder with

highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows 15 to

20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, blustery and not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ276-191730-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ278-191730-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy

and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ275-191730-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

5 to 15 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ272-191730-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy

and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as

20 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Not as cold with lows

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ280-191730-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ277-191730-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ271-191730-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 /245 AM MST Mon Dec 19 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10

to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Much colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs around

40. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in

the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ270-191730-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs 16 to 22.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Not as cold with

lows around 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

