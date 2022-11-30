TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

709 FPUS54 KMAF 300945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302145-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ045-046-050-051-302145-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-302145-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ063-069-070-302145-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-302145-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-302145-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 40 to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ271-302145-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 /245 AM MST Wed Nov 30 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ272-302145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ273-302145-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-302145-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-302145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-302145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-302145-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ277-302145-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-302145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-302145-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-302145-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-302145-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-302145-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ281-302145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

