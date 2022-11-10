TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

878 FPUS54 KMAF 100818

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-102100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-102100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ063-069-070-102100-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ059-060-067-068-102100-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ270-102100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

118 AM MST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ271-102100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022 /118 AM MST Thu Nov 10 2022/

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ272-102100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ273-102100-

Eastern Culberson County-

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ274-102100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ075-102100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Cooler

with highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ082-102100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ278-102100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ277-102100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ276-102100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ275-102100-

Chinati Mountains-

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ279-102100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ282-102100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ280-102100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ281-102100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

218 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

