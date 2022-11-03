TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern Culberson County-

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 /216 AM MDT Thu Nov 3 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows around

40. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 30 to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

216 AM MDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to

45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows around 30.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chinati Mountains-

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

316 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

