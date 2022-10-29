TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

976 FPUS54 KMAF 290745

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ082-292200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ282-292200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-292200-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ075-292200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-292200-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ281-292200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-292200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-292200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ279-292200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ273-292200-

Eastern Culberson County-

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy

with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-292200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

TXZ278-292200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-292200-

Chinati Mountains-

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ272-292200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy

with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ280-292200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-292200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ271-292200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 /145 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60.

TXZ270-292200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

145 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s.

