TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

373 FPUS54 KMAF 060646

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-062130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-062130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-062130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-062130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1246 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ270-062130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1246 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-062130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 /1246 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-062130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with isolated showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-062130-

Eastern Culberson County-

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-062130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-062130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-062130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-062130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-062130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ276-062130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-062130-

Chinati Mountains-

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ279-062130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ282-062130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-062130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-062130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

146 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather