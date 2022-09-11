TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ 260 FPUS54 KMAF 110725 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-110830- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-110830- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-110830- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ NMZ033-034-110830- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 125 AM MDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ270-110830- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 125 AM MDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ271-110830- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 \/125 AM MDT Sun Sep 11 2022\/ .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ272-110830- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ273-110830- Eastern Culberson County- 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ274-110830- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ075-110830- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ082-110830- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ278-110830- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ277-110830- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ276-110830- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ275-110830- Chinati Mountains- 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ279-110830- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ282-110830- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ280-110830- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ281-110830- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 225 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$