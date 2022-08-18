TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

504 FPUS54 KMAF 180753

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-182115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-182115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-182115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

153 AM MDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ270-182115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

153 AM MDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ271-182115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 /153 AM MDT Thu Aug 18 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ272-182115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ273-182115-

Eastern Culberson County-

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ274-182115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ075-182115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ082-182115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ278-182115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ277-182115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ276-182115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous thunderstorms and scattered showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ275-182115-

Chinati Mountains-

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous thunderstorms and scattered showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Numerous

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ279-182115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ282-182115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ280-182115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ281-182115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

253 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

