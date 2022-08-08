TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ 548 FPUS54 KMAF 081828 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-090915- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-090915- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-090915- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ NMZ033-034-090915- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 1228 PM MDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ270-090915- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 1228 PM MDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ271-090915- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 \/1228 PM MDT Mon Aug 8 2022\/ .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ272-090915- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ273-090915- Eastern Culberson County- 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ274-090915- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ075-090915- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ082-090915- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ278-090915- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ277-090915- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ276-090915- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ275-090915- Chinati Mountains- 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ279-090915- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ282-090915- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ280-090915- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ281-090915- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 128 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$

_____