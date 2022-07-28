TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ 832 FPUS54 KMAF 280811 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-282200- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-282200- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-282200- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ NMZ033-034-282200- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 211 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ270-282200- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 211 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ271-282200- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 \/211 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022\/ .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ272-282200- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ273-282200- Eastern Culberson County- 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ274-282200- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ075-282200- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ082-282200- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ278-282200- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ277-282200- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ276-282200- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ275-282200- Chinati Mountains- 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ279-282200- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ282-282200- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103. $$ TXZ280-282200- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ281-282200- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 311 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather