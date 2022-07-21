TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

949 FPUS54 KMAF 210822

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-212130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-212130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

NMZ033-034-212130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

222 AM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ270-212130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

222 AM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-212130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 /222 AM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-212130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-212130-

Eastern Culberson County-

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-212130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-212130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-212130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-212130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-212130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-212130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-212130-

Chinati Mountains-

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-212130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-212130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 106. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

$$

TXZ280-212130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ281-212130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

322 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

