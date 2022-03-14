TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

184 FPUS54 KMAF 140845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-142115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-142115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and not

as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy with

lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ282-142115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-142115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-142115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy with

lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-142115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-142115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-067-142115-

Loving-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ060-142115-

Winkler-

Including the city of Kermit

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-142115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-142115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022 /245 AM MDT Mon Mar 14 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-142115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-142115-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-142115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-142115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-142115-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-142115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-142115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-142115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-142115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022 /245 AM MDT Mon Mar 14 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO

8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 40 to

60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ270-142115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 40 to

60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

44

