TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ082-062330-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ282-062330-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-062330-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ075-062330-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ063-068>070-062330-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-062330-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-062330-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ274-062330-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-062330-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022 /245 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-062330-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-062330-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-062330-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-062330-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-062330-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-062330-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ280-062330-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-062330-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-062330-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CST Sun Feb 6 2022 /245 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ270-062330-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

