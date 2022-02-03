TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

_____

986 FPUS54 KMAF 030910

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-032215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Additional

snow accumulation around half an inch. Total snow accumulation

around 3 inches. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-032215-

Gaines-Dawson-

Including the cities of Seminole and Lamesa

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Total snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. North

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ050-051-032215-

Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Andrews and Stanton

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Additional

snow accumulation around half an inch. Total snow accumulation

2 to 3 inches. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-032215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-032215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

210 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Areas of

freezing fog this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Total snow accumulation around 8 inches. Brisk and

much colder with highs around 17. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ271-032215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022 /210 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022/

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Areas of

freezing fog this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Total snow accumulation around 6 inches. Windy and

much colder with highs around 20. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Brisk with

highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ272-032215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Total snow

accumulation around 3 inches. Blustery and much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

this morning. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 16. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ273-032215-

Eastern Culberson County-

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Areas of

freezing fog this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Brisk and

much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-032215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-032215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-032215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ278-032215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog this morning. A

chance of snow, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-032215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog this morning. A

chance of snow, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-032215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly this

morning. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 9 to 17 above. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 12 to 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ275-032215-

Chinati Mountains-

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 12 to 18. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 21. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-032215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 13 to 21. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-032215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ280-032215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ281-032215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

310 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning,

then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather