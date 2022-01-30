TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

_____

993 FPUS54 KMAF 300912

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-302215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-302215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Brisk and much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NMZ033-034-302215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

212 AM MST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ270-302215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

212 AM MST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Blustery and much colder with lows

around 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Brisk and much colder. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ271-302215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 /212 AM MST Sun Jan 30 2022/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet and freezing rain in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy and much

colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk and not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ272-302215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Brisk and much

colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Brisk and much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ273-302215-

Eastern Culberson County-

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet and freezing rain in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Breezy and much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Brisk and much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ274-302215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet and freezing rain in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Much colder with

lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ075-302215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Much colder with

lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ082-302215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet and rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ278-302215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Much colder with

lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ277-302215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Brisk and much

colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Brisk and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ276-302215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 13 to 21. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ275-302215-

Chinati Mountains-

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Breezy and much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 23. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ279-302215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ282-302215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet

after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ280-302215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet

after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ281-302215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

312 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

