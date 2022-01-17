TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

865 FPUS54 KMAF 170828

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-172215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

128 AM MST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-172215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-172215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-172215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-172215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-172215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ075-172215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ082-172215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with isolated snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-172215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ273-172215-

Eastern Culberson County-

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-172215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 /128 AM MST Mon Jan 17 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ270-172215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

128 AM MST Mon Jan 17 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ272-172215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ278-172215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ277-172215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ276-172215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ275-172215-

Chinati Mountains-

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ279-172215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Isolated rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ282-172215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ280-172215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ281-172215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

228 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers with

isolated rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather