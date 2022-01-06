TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

TXZ061-062-062215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-062215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-062215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

NMZ033-034-062215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

111 AM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-062215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ271-062215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 /111 AM MST Thu Jan 6 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-062215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-062215-

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-062215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ075-062215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ082-062215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ278-062215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ277-062215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-062215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-062215-

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-062215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ282-062215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-062215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ281-062215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

