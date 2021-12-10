TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

449 FPUS54 KMAF 100909

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-102230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

209 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows around

30. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-102230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ047-048-052-053-102230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ068-102230-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ061-062-102230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ069-070-102230-

Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ063-102230-

Glasscock-

Including the city of Garden City

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-102230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-102230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-102230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ274-102230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ273-102230-

Eastern Culberson County-

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-102230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 /209 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny with strong winds.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 40 to 60 mph, becoming

west 50 to 65 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to

70 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-102230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

209 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny with strong winds.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 45 to 60 mph,

increasing to 55 to 65 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Strong winds and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-102230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ278-102230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ277-102230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest to west winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts 50 to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ276-102230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-102230-

Chinati Mountains-

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ279-102230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ282-102230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny, windy with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ280-102230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny, windy with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-102230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

309 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

