TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

357 FPUS54 KMAF 310807

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-312130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-312130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-312130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-312130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

207 AM MDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-312130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

207 AM MDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-312130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

207 AM MDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ272-312130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-312130-

Eastern Culberson County-

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-312130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-312130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ082-312130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-312130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-312130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-312130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-312130-

Chinati Mountains-

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-312130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ282-312130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ280-312130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-312130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather