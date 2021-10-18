TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

196 FPUS54 KMAF 180806

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-182115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-182115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-182115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

206 AM MDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ270-182115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

206 AM MDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-182115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

206 AM MDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ272-182115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-182115-

Eastern Culberson County-

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-182115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-182115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-182115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-182115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ277-182115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-182115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-182115-

Chinati Mountains-

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-182115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ282-182115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ280-182115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-182115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather