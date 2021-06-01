TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

308 FPUS54 KMAF 010813

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-012115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-012115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ282-012115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-012115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-012115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-012115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-012115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-012115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-012115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-012115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 /213 AM MDT Tue Jun 1 2021/

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

TXZ279-012115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-012115-

Eastern Culberson County-

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ276-012115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-012115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-012115-

Chinati Mountains-

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ272-012115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ280-012115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-012115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ271-012115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

213 AM MDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-012115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

213 AM MDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

