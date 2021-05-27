TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 _____ 405 FPUS54 KMAF 270710 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. NMZ029-033-034-272115- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 110 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-272115- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-272115- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ061-062-068-272115- Ector-Midland-Crane- Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ063-069-070-272115- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ059-060-067-272115- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ075-272115- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ082-272115- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ274-272115- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ273-272115- Eastern Culberson County- 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ271-272115- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 110 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ270-272115- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 110 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ272-272115- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ278-272115- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ277-272115- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ276-272115- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ275-272115- Chinati Mountains- 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ279-272115- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ282-272115- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot with highs 97 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ280-272115- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ281-272115- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 210 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. 