494 FPUS54 KMAF 150747

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-152130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

147 AM MDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-152130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-152130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ061-062-068-152130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-069-070-152130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-152130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-152130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-152130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-152130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-152130-

Eastern Culberson County-

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ271-152130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

147 AM MDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-152130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

147 AM MDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ272-152130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ278-152130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-152130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-152130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ275-152130-

Chinati Mountains-

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-152130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-152130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-152130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-152130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

247 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

