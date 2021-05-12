TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

138 FPUS54 KMAF 120900

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-122115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-122115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-122115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-122115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

300 AM MDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-122115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

300 AM MDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ271-122115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

300 AM MDT Wed May 12 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph early,

becoming east 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-122115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-122115-

Eastern Culberson County-

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-122115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-122115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-122115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-122115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-122115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-122115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-122115-

Chinati Mountains-

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ279-122115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-122115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-122115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-122115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

400 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

