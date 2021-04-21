TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

784 FPUS54 KMAF 210718

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-212130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, and Lovington

118 AM MDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ075-212130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-212130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-212130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ273-212130-

Eastern Culberson County-

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ271-212130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

118 AM MDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ270-212130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

118 AM MDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-212130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ278-212130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80.

TXZ277-212130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ276-212130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ275-212130-

Chinati Mountains-

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ279-212130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ282-212130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-212130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-212130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

218 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

