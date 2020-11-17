TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-172230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NMZ033-034-172230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

139 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-172230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

139 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ271-172230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

139 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-172230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ273-172230-

Eastern Culberson County-

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-172230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-172230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-172230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ278-172230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-172230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-172230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-172230-

Chinati Mountains-

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-172230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ282-172230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ280-172230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-172230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

239 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

