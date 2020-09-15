TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

TXZ061-062-160930-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-160930-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-160930-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NMZ033-034-160930-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1248 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-160930-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1248 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-160930-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1248 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-160930-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-160930-

Eastern Culberson County-

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-160930-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-160930-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-160930-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-160930-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-160930-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276-160930-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-160930-

Chinati Mountains-

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-160930-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-160930-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-160930-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ281-160930-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

148 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

