TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

_____

239 FPUS54 KMAF 030721

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-032130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

121 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-032130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-032130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-032130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-032130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-032130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-032130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-032130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-032130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5

mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ273-032130-

Eastern Culberson County-

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-032130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

121 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-032130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

121 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-032130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-032130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-032130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ276-032130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-032130-

Chinati Mountains-

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-032130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5

mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-032130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 106. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103.

$$

TXZ280-032130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-032130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

