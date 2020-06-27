TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

828 FPUS54 KMAF 270828

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-272115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-272115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-272115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-272115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

228 AM MDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-272115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

228 AM MDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-272115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

228 AM MDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-272115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-272115-

Eastern Culberson County-

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-272115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-272115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-272115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-272115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-272115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-272115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-272115-

Chinati Mountains-

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-272115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-272115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-272115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-272115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

