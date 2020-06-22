TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

529 FPUS54 KMAF 220845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-222115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. More humid with highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ082-222115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-222115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 106 to 112. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 98 to 106. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-222115-

Borden-Scurry-

Including the cities of Gail and Snyder

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ051>053-222115-

Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ075-222115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 103 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-222115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-222115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs 101 to 107. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-222115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ274-222115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

NMZ029-TXZ045-046-222115-

Northern Lea County-Gaines-Dawson-

Including the cities of Tatum, Seminole, and Lamesa

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020 /245 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ279-222115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-222115-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ276-222115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-222115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-222115-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ272-222115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-222115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-222115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-222115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-222115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

