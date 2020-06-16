TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020

614 FPUS54 KMAF 160738

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-170000-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

138 AM MDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-170000-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-170000-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ061-062-068-170000-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ063-069-070-170000-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-170000-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ075-170000-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-170000-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ274-170000-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ273-170000-

Eastern Culberson County-

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ271-170000-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

138 AM MDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-170000-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

138 AM MDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-170000-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ278-170000-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ277-170000-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ276-170000-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ275-170000-

Chinati Mountains-

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ279-170000-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ282-170000-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ280-170000-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-170000-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

