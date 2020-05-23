TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

798 FPUS54 KMAF 230856

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloud. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NMZ033-034-232115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

256 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-232115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

256 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-232115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

256 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-232115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-232115-

Eastern Culberson County-

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-232115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-232115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ082-232115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ278-232115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ277-232115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ276-232115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-232115-

Chinati Mountains-

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-232115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ282-232115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ280-232115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-232115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

