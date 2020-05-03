TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
TXZ061-062-068-032115-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
NMZ029-033-034-032115-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
1254 AM MDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ045-046-050-051-032115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ047-048-052-053-032115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ063-069-070-032115-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ059-060-067-032115-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ075-032115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around
100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ082-032115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ274-032115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ273-032115-
Eastern Culberson County-
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ271-032115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
1254 AM MDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ270-032115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
1254 AM MDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 30 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ272-032115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing
to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ278-032115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ277-032115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ276-032115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ275-032115-
Chinati Mountains-
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ279-032115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ282-032115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
TXZ280-032115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
TXZ281-032115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
154 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.
Hot with highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
