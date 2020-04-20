TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

TXZ061-062-202115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs 85 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-202115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-202115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NMZ033-034-202115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

245 AM MDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ270-202115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-202115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ272-202115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-202115-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ274-202115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-202115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-202115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ278-202115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-202115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276-202115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-202115-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-202115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-202115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-202115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-202115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

